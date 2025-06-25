Ranchi, Jun 25 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar on Wednesday visited a private hospital in Delhi to enquire about the health of former state chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP Shibu Soren.

Shibu Soren (81), the father of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, is undergoing treatment at Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital.

"Today, I met former chief minister of Jharkhand and Rajya Sabha MP Shri Shibu Soren ji at Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, and enquired about his health and discussed with the doctors present about the progress of his treatment," the governor said in a post on X.

"I pray to god for his speedy and complete recovery," he added.

Shibu Soren has been in hospital in Delhi for the past four days, officials said, adding, he is currently stable.

A veteran leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Shibu Soren is recognised as the party's founding patron.

