Ranchi, Jan 7 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday dropped a contempt petition against DG Home Guards Anil Palta and other government officers.

Palta, along with DGP Anurag Gupta, appeared before the high court in compliance with its earlier direction in a case filed seeking similar benefits for home guards as is provided to police constables.

The court was informed that the government has already decided to give similar pay benefits to the home guards as is given to police constables.

The government's decision to pay home guards on a par with police constables has been enforced since August 10, 2024, in compliance with an earlier order of a single bench of the high court passed on August 25, 2017.

The court ordered the government to make payment of the arrears within two months.

However, the decision of the government to make payment of arrears of benefits since 2017, when the high court order was initially passed, is in abeyance.

The government challenged the issue of payment of arrears to home guards in consonance with what is paid to police constables and the matter is pending before a division bench of the high court.

Earlier, the high court had ordered the DG Home Guards to appear in person, which he had not complied with.

Palta tendered his apology for not having appeared in person before the high court after which the contempt petition was dropped.

Initially, the writ petition was filed by Jharkhand State Home Guards Welfare Association vice president Ajay Prasad seeking the same benefits and salary for home guards as is provided to police constables.

Prasad said that home guards are employed and do the same work as police constables for which they should be given equal pay.

The high court passed its order on August 25, 2017, directing the government to provide equal pay to home guards as that of police constables.

The government challenged the matter in the Supreme Court, which upheld the order of the high court and had ordered the government to pay home guards the same salary as police constables.

