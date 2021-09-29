Ranchi, Sept 29 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday granted three weeks to the state government to file an affidavit on a petition filed by a private company seeking permission for lifting excavated iron ore from the Ghatkuri mine in West Singhbhum district.

The state government had sought the time to file its response in the matter.

M/s Nirmal Kumar Pradeep Kumar in its petition said that as much as 2,37,083.7 tonnes of iron ore belonging to it is lying in the mine.

Though the mining lease of the company granted by the government has expired, the iron ore has been excavated during the period of the lease and hence it should be allowed to lift it, the counsel for the company said.

Since it has been mined during the leased period granted by the government, there is no bar on lifting it, the counsel added.

The counsel pleaded that the iron ore is lying in the open.

The case was heard by the division bench of Chief Justice Dr. Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad.

