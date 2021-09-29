Bhubaneswar, September 29: The Odisha joint entrance exam (JEE) was declared on Wednesday. Candidates can check their OJEE result 2021 on the official website - ojee.nic.in. The exam was conducted from September 6 to 18, 2021, by the OJEE board. The result could be checked by logging in to the official website using their credentials. A total of 49,279 candidates have been allotted ranks.

Over 65,000 candidates registered for the exam, and 49,360 candidates appeared for the OJEE 2021. Notably, the exam was scheduled to be conducted from June 17 to 24, 2021, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The OJEE 2021 was conducted in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. ICSI CS June Result 2021 To Be Released on October 13, Candidates Can Check Results Online at icsi.edu.

This year, Piyush Chanduka topped the exam from the B.Tech stream, while from the B.Pharm stream, Laxmi Priya Senapati is the topped. From the MBA stream, Asutosh Rathi topped the exam, and from the MCA stream, Nishikanta Parida managed to secure the top rank. Rajasthan BSTC 2021 Result Declared At predeled.org; Here Are Steps To Check The Scores.

Here Are Steps To Check The Result:

Visit the official website - ojee.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the link “Rank Card OJEE 2021”.

Enter the login credentials, including the roll number and date of birth

Click on “Login”.

Download the result.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the OJEE 2021 result for future use. Shortlist candidates will be called for the document verifying process. They need to bring original documents as well as the OJEE Rank Card 2021. The exam was conducted for admission to various B.Tech, B.Arch, B.Pharma, MBA, M.Tech, MCA, and other courses.

