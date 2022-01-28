Ranchi, Jan 28 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court Friday questioned the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) over the logic behind making certain appointments through the outsourcing route.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad asked its director and the state government as to why appointments were made in the fourth grade via outsourcing.

The bench was hearing a PIL initiated suo moto on the problems faced by the public at large due to the “lack of infrastructure” at RIMS.

The court ordered the director of the institute to virtually before it on the next date and inform about the reasons behind such appointments.

It also asked RIMS and the state government to file affidavits in the matter. The case has been listed after a fortnight. Meanwhile, RIMS advocate Akashdeep said it made appointments through the outsourcing route following a written direction received from the Jharkhand government in this regard.

