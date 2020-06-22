Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Jun 22 (PTI) A special POCSO court on Monday sentenced a 30-year-old man to life imprisonment for abducting and raping a 15-year-old girl, who was his neighbour, in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand around two years ago.

The court awarded life imprisonment to Shishupal Mahto and imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on him after convicting him under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code.

Also Read | Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC in Nowshera Sector of Jammu And Kashmir's Rajouri District: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 22, 2020.

Mahto kidnapped the girl when she went to attend nature's call on November 15, 2018, and raped her in a village under Baliapur police station area.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)