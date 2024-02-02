Jamshedpur, Feb 2 (PTI) Unidentified assailants shot dead a 29-year-old man, who was recently released from jail, on Mango post office road in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur on Friday, police said.

The attackers fired at Raja Singh inside a shop in the afternoon, they said.

An old enmity is suspected to be the reason behind the killing, Superintendent of Police (City) Mukesh Kumar Lunayat said.

Singh had been put behind bars in connection with a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the SP said.

He was rushed to the Tata Main Hospital here, where doctors declared him brought-dead, the officer said.

An empty cartridge was recovered from the spot, Lunayat said, adding, a manhunt has been launched to nab the perpetrators.

The incident occurred a day after another person was gunned down by unidentified assailants in Bhuiyandih in Sitaramdera police station area, officials said.

The deceased, Taklu Lohar, was getting his car's tyre repaired when the attackers shot at him on Thursday evening, they said.

Further investigation is underway.

