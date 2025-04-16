Jamshedpur, Apr 16 (PTI) Chairman of the Jharkhand Minority Commission, Hedayatullah Khan, on Wednesday criticised the Waqf (Amendment) Act, claiming it was brought in solely to harass the Muslim community.

He appreciated the Hemant Soren-led state government for its clear stance against implementing the Act in Jharkhand.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, April 16, 2025: Gold Soars INR 1,650 To Hit All-Time High of INR 98,100 per 10 Grams, Silver Jumps INR 1,900 Amid US-China Trade War.

"The amended Act is aimed only at harassing the Muslim community and weakening them both academically and socially," Khan said in a statement issued in Ranchi.

He also praised the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leadership, including party supremo Shibu Soren, for appointing Hemant Soren as the central committee president and for passing a resolution during the party's 13th Convention in Ranchi to oppose the implementation of the amended Waqf Act in the state.

Also Read | Hamirpur Shocker: 21-Year-Old Woman, Out To Relieve Herself, Gang-Raped by 5 in UP Village.

Expressing confidence in the party's direction, Khan, former president of the JMM's Minority Morcha, said, "A fresh innings has begun under Hemant Soren's leadership for the betterment and prosperity of the state and its people."

Accusing the BJP of promoting autocracy, Khan said the saffron party succeeded in passing the Waqf Amendment Bill in both Houses of Parliament and securing presidential assent, but the Soren government had taken a firm stand against its enforcement in the state.

"No one has the right over Waqf land donated by our ancestors to empower the Muslim community socially and academically," Khan asserted.

Khan said Jharkhand is a state of peace loving people and will not tolerate the "politics of hatred". Jharkhand will run as per the provisions and rights of the Constitution, he said.

He alleged that an atmosphere against the minority was being created across the country and the community was being treated as an enemy in states ruled by BJP-led double engine governments.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)