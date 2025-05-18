Chaibasa (Jharkhand), May 18 (PTI) Five IEDs were among a large quantity of explosives unearthed in a forest area in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Sunday, police said.

During a search operation, security forces found a Naxal dump near Rutaguttu village in Tonto police station area, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said.

Five IEDs, two detonators, 18 gelatin sticks, four-five kg of ammonium nitrate fuel oil, two pressure cookers, one tiffin box, and five steel containers were seized, the SP said.

The IEDs were defused on the spot by the bomb disposal squad, he added.

