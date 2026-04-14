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Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 14 (ANI): People in Ranchi celebrated Manda, a traditional harvest festival marked by intense ritual observance, including a week-long fast followed by the unique practice of walking barefoot over a burning pyre set up at the centre of the festival ground.

Organiser Rajkumar Mahto said that the event is deeply rooted in faith and draws participation from people across all castes, describing it as a centuries-old historic festival.

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He has urged the state government to grant it the status of a state festival.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Mahto said, "... This is associated with faith... People from every caste participate in this... This is a historic festival that has been going on for ages... I appeal to the state government to announce this as a state festival."

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A day earlier, President Droupadi Murmu extended heartfelt greetings and best wishes to Indians on the eve of Baisakhi, Vishu, Vishuv, Bohag Bihu, Poila Boishakh, Meshadi, Vaishakhadi and Puthandu, which are being celebrated on April 14 and April 15.

In her message, President Murmu said, as per a statement from the President's Secretariat, "On the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, Vishu, Vishuv, Bohag Bihu, Poila Boishakh, Meshadi, Vaishakhadi and Puthandu, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad"

"These festivals are celebrated in various forms across the country to mark the harvest season. Through these festivals, we express gratitude towards Mother Earth and our Annadata farmers. Our country's rich cultural heritage, agricultural traditions and unity also find expression through the celebration of these festivals", as per the statement.

"I wish that these festivals bring happiness and prosperity in the lives of all and inspire us to make significant contributions towards the development of our nation and society".

Further, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended greetings on the occasion of Baisakhi, saying that the festival reflects the spirit of India's farmers, cultural traditions, and core values of unity, hard work, and resilience.

In a post on X, the Defence Minister said the occasion should inspire the nation to move forward with renewed commitment towards inclusive growth and social harmony. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)