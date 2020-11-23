Ranchi, Nov 23 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll of Jharkhand went up to 951 after five more persons succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, a health department report said on Monday.

It said that 137 new infections pushed the tally to 1,07,469.

The state currently has 2,289 active cases.

The report said that 272 people also recovered from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured people till date to 1,04,229.

Of the five fresh fatalities, two were reported from Ranchi and one each from Hazaribagh, Dhanbad and Bokaro districts.

The 137 new positive cases included 77 from Ranchi and 12 from Garhwa.

Altogether 10,547 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of such tests to 38,97,510, the report said.

