Rishikesh, November 23: Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences or AIIMS in Rishikesh on Monday. Baby Rani Maurya yesterday said she has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). According to AIIMS PRO Dr Harish Thapliyal, a team of five medical experts has been formed for treatment and monitoring her health. Uttarakhand: 33 Trainee Officers at Mussoorie's LBSNAA Test Positive for COVID-19.

The 64-year-old Uttarakhand Governor was diagnosed with coronavirus yesterday. "My corona report has come out positive. I am asymptomatic and have no problems. I have isolated myself under the supervision of doctors. I request everyone who came in contact with me over the last few days to get themselves tested," she had tweeted.

According to a press release from the Raj Bhawan, Maurya had returned to Dehradun from Agra on Friday after a week-long vacation. As Saturday and Sunday were holidays and the Governor's residential quarters and the Raj Bhawan secretariat are quite distant from each other, she did not come in contact with any official or employee.

Hence, the governor's secretariat will continue to function normally, said the press release. Uttarakhand reported 466 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the state's pandemic tally to 71,256.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2020 05:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).