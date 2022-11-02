Chaibasa (Jharkhand) [India], November 2 (ANI): Chaibasa Police along with CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) and Jharkhand Jaguar, recovered eight IEDs from the Tonto police station area in a joint operation, said police.

"Each of these IEDs weighs around 2 kg. These were planted by Naxals to cause damage to the police teams and civilians. These IEDs have been destroyed/diffused on the spot," said Chaibasa Superindent of Police, Ashutosh Shekhar.

The joint operation was conducted on a tip-off that disclosed plans to inflict damage on the security forces, the ultras belonging to CPI Maoists had planted IED bombs.

"A joint team of Chaibasa Police Cobra 209 battalion Jharkhand Jaguar and CRPF's 174th battalion launched a search-a-combing operation. During the search operation in the foothills of the hill in the Northwestern direction of Rengda, eight IEDs planted in a series were recovered and destroyed," he added.

Earlier on October 20, the security forces recovered a pipe IED (Improvised Explosive Device) weighing around 10 kg in Antagarh-Tekapani village under Koyalibeda police station limits, Kanker district.

Antagarh SDOP Amar Sidar said that the soldiers present on the spot defused the pipe bomb.

"A DRG team was patrolling under Koyalibeda police station limits, in the meantime, they received information that the Naxalites in jungle area of Tekapar village had installed IED with the intention of harming the security forces," said officials.

Acting on the information, the team rushed to the spot and searched the area and found the one pipe IED planted by the Naxalites, and the forces destroyed it on the spot, the officials added. (ANI)

