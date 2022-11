Kanpur, November 2: A class 12 student, who had gone reportedly missing from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, was found dead in a secluded place near his school, police said. Assistant Divisional Commissioner of Police (Kanpur), Brijesh Srivastava, said that there were no injury marks on the body of 18-year-old Ronil Sarkar. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Highly Decomposed Body Found in Locked Toilet of Janseva Express at Roza Station in Shahjahanpur.

"We are waiting for the post-mortem report. The police will probe how the boy reached the secluded place, which is around 500 metre from his school," he added. Police, meanwhile, have converted the missing report case into a murder FIR.

According to police, Ronil went to school on Monday morning. In the afternoon, when he did not return home, his family began to look for him and met his tuition teacher. After failing to trace him, Ronil's family lodged a missing persons' report. UP Shocker: SP Leader Rakesh Kumar Gupta, Wife, and Mother Found Dead in House in Badaun’s Satra Village.

On Tuesday, a local informed the police about spotting the body of a youth near a railway track. Since the body had a school uniform, they contacted school authorities for identification.

