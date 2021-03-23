By Rizwan Arif

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], March 23 (ANI): In the wake of the West Bengal Assembly election, Jharkhand police has stepped up security and put in place necessary precautions in districts bordering the poll-bound state to tackle any possible Naxal violence.

"A border coordination meeting has been held at various levels. Special strategies made with interstate coordination against any possible Naxal activities during West Bengal elections. Tight vigil at the border is being ensured and security will be monitored by drones too," said Jharkhand Police.

Police superintendents of the seven districts of Jharkhand - Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Jamtara, Dhanbad, Sahebganj and Pakur which share borders with West Bengal, have been instructed to take all precautionary measures in their respective districts.

Jharkhand Police further said, "All steps are being taken. Strategic checkpoints, mobile and bike patrolling have been enforced. Special drives launched to recover illegal arms and ammunition and to seize illegal liquor."

According to police, non-bailable warrants are being executed. This means police is taking actions and arresting those who have got a non-bailable warrant issued against them but still roaming free.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

