Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Feb 5 (PTI) Four boys were injured in a blast when a stone thrown by one of them targeting a jujube tree hit some explosive material kept in a bush in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Sonday, police said.

The boys are in the age group of 12 and 15 years. The condition of one of them is stated to be critical.

“The children had gone to pluck ‘ber' fruits (jujubes) from Tat Talla forest. They were throwing stones at a tree. A stone dropped on an explosive in a bush and it went off with a loud sound,” said Muslim Ansari, father of one of the injured identified as Shohrab.

The other three boys are Jeeshan, Shashank and Samar.

Local police station in-charge P Jha said that the incident occurred at around 5 pm. They were initially admitted to a hospital in Dhanbad. Shashank, who suffered injuries in both hands was later taken to another medical facility at Durgapur in neighbouring West Bengal.

Jha said the police are investigating the case and trying to find out what kind of explosive it was.

