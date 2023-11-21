Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Nov 21 (PTI) At least three people were killed and several others were injured as a trailer rammed into a tractor and a car in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place on National Highway 33 in Chutupalu Valley in Ramgarh area, around 55 km from Ranchi, when the trailer, which experienced brake failure, rammed into the moving tractor and the four-wheeler in the morning, Ramgarh police station in-charge Rohit Kumar told PTI.

The trailer was speeding towards Ramgarh and experienced brake failure in Chutupalu Valley, he said.

Two persons, who were on the tractor, and helper of the trailer died on the spot, while occupants of the car were injured and sent to a hospital for treatment, another policeman said.

The accident caused a long traffic jam on the highway, which connects Ranchi with Patna, as irate locals blocked the road in protest against frequent accidents in the valley. Police were making efforts to clear the traffic.

