Kaushambi, November 21: In a shocking incident reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district, a 19-year-old girl was hunted and murdered by two men in broad daylight on Tuesday, November 21. One of the killers had allegedly raped the deceased merely three years ago. Police stated that the two accused, Ashok and Pawan Nishad, were brothers and had got bail just a few days before the ruthless murder. The alleged incident occurred while she was returning home from a nearby field after grazing cattle. The horrifying incident has rattled the community in the area.

The deceased had accused Pawan Nishad of rape when she was a minor, and since then, the alleged harassment started. According to the NDTV report, Pawan and his aides had been pressurising the victim and her family to get her to withdraw the case. They even gave her death threats if she did not comply. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Raped, Stabbed to Death in Private Hostel in Kanpur, Video Shows Blood Split All Over Room.

Ashok Nishad, Pawan's brother, is an accused in a separate homicide case and was out on bail, according to local police. Pawan was released by this time, and the two decided to confront the victim's family to shut the case. As the girl refused to give way, the two brothers plotted the murder and subsequently hacked her to death on the main road-- while the villagers witnessed the murder helplessly. The horrific incident took place in Dherha village under Mahewaghat police station area. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Shot at for Refusing To Take Back Complaint in Mainpuri District.

A formal complaint was registered resulting in the registration of a case against the individuals involved in the brutal murder. Police formed teams and have launched a manhunt to track the killers. Brijesh Srivastava, Kaushambi Superintendent of Police said, "The deceased girl's body has been sent for post-mortem for further investigation".

