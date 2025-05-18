Simdega (Jharkhand), May 18 (PTI) Three youths were killed after the motorcycle they were riding rammed into a roadside tree in Jharkhand's Simdega district on Sunday evening, police said.

The accident took place on Kolebira-Barwadih Road when four youths were returning home on a motorcycle, Kolebira police station in-charge Shashi Shankar Singh said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: Man Talking on Call Dies After Phone Explodes After Getting Struck by Lightning in Dhamtari.

"In view of the possibility of heavy rain, they were riding in haste during which the accident took place. Three youths died on the spot while one was injured," he said.

The deceased were identified as Vikas Badaik, Deepak Tigga and Kuleshwar Singh.

Also Read | Amit Shah Inaugurates Newly Constructed Building of KK Patel, Madhuben K Patel Nursing College in Gujarat's Mehsana (See Pics).

The injured person was admitted to a hospital, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)