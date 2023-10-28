Ranchi, Oct 28 (PTI) To map the socio-economic conditions of all tribal communities residing in the state, Jharkhand government will soon develop a Tribal Development Digital Atlas and will interweave Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Community (PVTGs) into the socio-economic fabric of the country, an official statement said on Saturday.

In the first phase, a baseline survey of all habitations with Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Community (PVTGs) will be conducted.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, sincere efforts are being made to prepare a Tribal Development Digital Atlas to map the socio-economic conditions of all tribal communities residing in the state," the statement said.

"The Tribal Development Digital Atlas will be prepared by the Department of Welfare, under which in the first phase, all the PVTG habitations will be evaluated and mapped and a digital Geo linked database will be prepared. Based on which a comprehensive action plan for the implementation of major socio-economic infrastructure projects and livelihood centric initiatives will be implemented on a mission mode," it said.

Preparations in this regard are on by the Department of Tribal Welfare through the Tribal Welfare Commissioner.

By August 2024, the target is the development of a total of 67,501 PVTG families, comprising a population of 2,92,359 people residing in 3,705 villages identified in the state.

"Along with the critical gap survey on the current status of basic facilities of tribal villages and the development parameters, details regarding education, skill capability, employment, income, standard of living, etc, of the PVTG households and habitations will also be prepared," the statement said.

The state government will implement the action plan by focusing on their social infrastructure, livelihood and health so that the people of such tribal groups get pucca houses for accommodation, sanitation, pure drinking water through pipeline, electricity/solar electrification, pension, Ayushman card, benefits of PDS and e-shram, access to health centres, Anganwadi, education, availability of water for irrigation and other facilities, it said.

The PVTGs will be integrated into the social - infrastructure and consistent work shall be done to strengthen their traditional livelihood activities.

"Jharkhand Tribal Development Society ( JTDS) has been working on this through facilitating chickpea cultivation and SHGs and cluster-based work... Efforts will be made towards increasing the income by making the products accessible to the markets through Sidhu Kanhu Van Upyog Federation," the statement said.

Priority will be given to ensuring food security, extending the benefits under the Dakiya Yojana and health services to ensure reduction in the prevalence of anaemia, especially sickle cell anaemia and malnutrition in the aforementioned community, it said.

The statement said free residential coaching will be given to the youth from eight communities under the PVTGs namely Asur, Korba, Mal Paharia, Birhor, Sabar, Birjia and Saur Paharia.

In the first phase, 150 youth which includes 60 girls are being given coaching for various examinations, the statement said, adding this is the country's first residential coaching training programme for the PVTGs and a major step toward their overall development.

