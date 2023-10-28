Etawah, October 28: A 22-year-old labourer was killed when a portion of a dilapidated building he was pulling down fell on him here, police said on Saturday. The work of pulling down the damaged building of a school located in Jajepura village was going on when the incident took place on Friday evening, Sahasaun Station House Officer (SHO) Vishnu Kant said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Immolates Himself Over Delay in Receiving Tea in Banda District, Investigation Underway

The beam of the building suddenly fell on Himanshu and he died on the spot. His father, who was also working as a labourer, had a narrow escape, the SHO said.

A senior official rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident. The body has been sent for post-mortem, Kant added.

