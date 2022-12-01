Latehar (Jharkhand), Nov 30 (PTI) Two Maoists of the outlawed Jharkhand Janmukti Parishad (JJMP) were arrested on Wednesday in Latehar district, police said.

Latehar SP Anjani Anjan said based on a tip-off, a raid was conducted in an area near Tulbul pond on Tuesday night, and the duo was apprehended.

Police recovered a pistol, 12 bullets, an SUV and SIM cards from the spot, he said.

One of the Maoists was wanted in 10 cases in Ramgarh and Latehar districts, the SP added.

