Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Sep 29 (PTI) Irate villagers, mostly women, on Thursday blackened the face of a school teacher with ink and garlanded him with shoes in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district for allegedly showing pornographic videos to girl students inside the classroom and touching them inappropriately.

After the police rescued the accused and took him inside an outpost, the villagers staged a dharna demanding that he be sent to jail immediately.

Also Read | GST Evasion Worth Rs 824 Crores Unearthed, ICICI Prudential Among 15 Entities Under Probe.

At least six girl students of an upgraded middle school in Noamundi block told their parents that the teacher allegedly showed them indecent videos and touched them inappropriately, a police officer said.

The villagers lodged a written complaint against the accused with several officials including the deputy commissioner and the police on Wednesday.

Also Read | Supreme Court Takes Note of Terrible Jail Conditions, Says ‘Sodomy, Forced Homosexuality Fills Prisoners With Revenge Against System’.

Alleging that no action was taken against him, villagers held a meeting and decided to punish him.

Women in large numbers caught hold of the accused, smeared ink on his face and garlanded him with shoes. After parading him inside the village under Badajamda police outpost, they were taking him towards the nearby railway station when the police reached the spot and rescued him.

The protesters then started staging dharna in front of the police outpost demanding that the accused be sent to jail, the police officer said.

Circle Inspector (Kiriburu), Virendra Ekka tried to pacify the agitated women but they continued with the dharna for several hours.

Officer-in-Charge of Badajamda outpost police station, Basudev Toppo, said they are investigating the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)