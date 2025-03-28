Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI): Jio Institute, set up by Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation, hosted its first convocation ceremony marking a significant milestone in the institution's journey of academic excellence.

The event, held at the Institute's campus in Navi Mumbai, was attended by distinguished guests, faculty, students, and their families, as well as prominent industry leaders and academic experts.

The ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO and Chairperson of Salesforce India and South Asia, who was the chief guest for the occasion. Dipak C Jain, Vice Chancellor of Jio Institute presided over theConvocation.

This momentous event marks the fruition of the vision of Jio Institute's chairperson Nita Ambani and Chairman Mukesh Ambani, who envisioned creating a world-class institution that would combine academic rigor with Indian values. The ceremony recognized the achievements of its students who have completed rigorous academic programs in a diverse range of disciplines, including cutting-edge Post Graduate Programmes in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Digital Media & Marketing Communications, and Sports Management.

Raghunath A. Mashelkar, Chancellor of Jio Institute, while addressing the students, emphasized the Institute's mission, "Jio Institute is not just an institution; it is a movement a beacon of learning where innovation, courage, and excellence converge to shape the leaders of tomorrow." He continued by urging the graduates to "Stay curious, stay restless, stay compassionate. Let purpose be your compass and lead with integrity - be fearless, audacious, and unstoppable. The future belongs to you."

Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chief Guest for the evening, in her convocation address remarked at the grand vision of Jio Institute. Drawing inspiration from the epic 'Mahabharata', she urged the students, "Whatever job is given to you, learn to excel at it, learn to think out of the box, and be the person who can be relied upon to meaningfully solution for challenges", she continues: "if you can do this, you will always find your place in every professional space".

Shailesh Kumar, Dean, Jio Institute highlighted the achievements of the institute.

"Since its inception three years ago, Jio Institute has attracted meritorious students from 26 states across India and four countries, a testament to the institution's increasing recognition both domestically and internationally." he said.

He added that Jio Institute's one-year, full-time and residential PGPs are designed to combine an intensive industry-driven curriculum with project and case-based learning, interspersed with experiential learning intervention such as capstones, industry sessions and conferences, field visits, international immersion and internships.These students learnt from diverse faculty with expertise in both academia and industry with faculty coming from renowned universities like Northwestern, University of Houston, Georgia University, PACE University, University of California, University of New Haven, Victoria University, Singapore Management University as well as practitioners, who bring industry experience from companies like Google, Microsoft, Deloitte, McDonald's, TCS, Amul, Sony, Tata Play, Myntra, World Pickleball League and Hero Electric among others. Leading companies such as EY, KPMG, PwC, Suzlon, Swiggy, GEP Worldwide, Bennet Coleman, Reliance, Motilal Oswal, Kotak Asset Management and Hindalco have been key recruiters. More than 50 companies offered internships to Jio Institute students this year.

The Institute has also made significant progress in research. With over 30 research papers published in top-tier journals like 'Nature', 'IEEE Transactions', 'Cell', and several faculty members presenting their work at prestigious conferences such as CVPR, MICCAI, and ICCV.

The convocation concluded with a collective sense of achievement, as graduates celebrated their academic accomplishments and looked forward to embarking on their professional journeys. (ANI)

