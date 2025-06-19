Puducherry (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 19(ANI): Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) marked a significant advancement in disaster preparedness with the inauguration of the BHISHM Cube (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog, Hita & Maitri), a mobile emergency medical unit designed to provide swift and comprehensive care during natural and man-made disasters, according to a Special Service and Features release.

This initiative, under the Arogya Maitri Project of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, exemplifies India's commitment to enhancing healthcare resilience and emergency response, especially in regions vulnerable to large-scale emergencies such as those in southern India.

The inauguration ceremony, held on Wednesday at the SSB Annex Entrance, JIPMER, Puducherry, was presided over by A. Kulothungan, I.A.S., the District Collector of Puducherry, in the presence of V. Ravichandran, Director of the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services, Puducherry, and Vir Singh Negi, Director of JIPMER, along with other dignitaries.

A detailed demonstration of the BHISHM Cube's capabilities was led by Tanmay Roy, Retired Chief Surgeon of the Armed Forces of India, in collaboration with the technical team from HLL Lifecare Limited, the implementing agency for the project. Their presentation offered valuable insight into the Cube's modular design, medical capabilities, and operational readiness, and provided hands-on training to the attending doctors, nurses, and disaster management personnel.

The BHISHM Cube is equipped with a wide array of life-saving tools including defibrillators, portable ultrasound, infusion pumps, surgical and anaesthesia stations, blood and fluid warming systems, and advanced triage modules. Each cube is compact, weighing under 20 kilograms, and can be manually transported or deployed using drones, boats, or vehicles. Built on Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) and Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS) protocols, the BHISHM Cube is engineered to function with minimal reliance on existing infrastructure, allowing rapid deployment even in the most challenging terrains.

As per release, two mother cubes form a full trauma response brick, capable of supporting up to 200 casualties and providing treatment within the golden hour--a critical factor in saving lives during disasters. JIPMER will be hosting two such sets of cubes in its disaster stockpile.

During the session, four doctors and two nurses nominated by the Puducherry Health Department, along with officers deputed from the State Disaster Management Cell, actively participated in the operational demo. Their involvement emphasized the importance of a coordinated multi-agency approach to disaster response. The demonstration not only showcased the clinical and logistical strengths of the cube but also laid the foundation for local capacity building and disaster readiness.

With this installation, JIPMER takes a pivotal step forward in aligning with national disaster management goals and international best practices. The BHISHM Cube represents a convergence of cutting-edge medical technology, strategic mobility, and humanitarian intent, delivering a made-in India, ready-for-the-world solution. It stands as a testament to India's proactive health diplomacy and a model of integrated, deployable care systems for emergency preparedness. (ANI)

