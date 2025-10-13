Patna (Bihar) [India], October 13 (ANI): Amid speculations of dissatisfaction in Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) after receiving six seats in NDA's seat-sharing arrangement in Bihar, Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha said that HAM leader Jitan Ram Manjhi is "satisfied" with the decision.

Speaking to reporters at the Patna Airport on Monday, Sinha said that Jitan Ram Manjhi stands with the NDA leadership.

Also Read | Assembly By-Elections 2025: Election Commission Issues Notification for Bypolls to 5 Seats.

"Manjhi is also satisfied. He has clearly stated that he will stand with our leadership," he said.

Expressing confidence in NDA's victory in the upcoming Assembly polls, the Deputy CM said that the seat-sharing formula was decided with a mutual agreement.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, October 13, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

He said, "NDA has successfully decided (on the seat-sharing formula) with mutual agreement, for the benefit of the people of Bihar. We will make a government with a full majority and increase the rate of development in Bihar."

Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary said that the alliance will soon announce the list of candidates.

"An agreement on seats has been reached. NDA is completely comfortable. Now, we will soon announce the names of the candidates and their assembly constituencies," Choudhary said.

Earlier on Sunday, the NDA officially announced its seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Under the arrangement, the BJP and JD(U) will contest 101 seats each, while the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest 29 seats. The Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) will contest six seats each.

Meanwhile, the BJP held a Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting in Delhi on Sunday, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President JP Nadda. After a long brainstorming session on seat distribution and candidate selection, the BJP is likely to announce its first list of candidates on Monday in Patna, Bihar, according to sources.

A top BJP source said, "The party is likely to announce its first list of candidates tomorrow (Monday) in Patna. Today (Sunday), we discussed almost all seats, and names have been finalised for most of them."

The 243 Assembly seats will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with counting of votes to be held on November 14. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)