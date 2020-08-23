Srinagar, Aug 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday booked a former worker of Food, Civil Supplies and Public Distribution department for allegedly accumulating assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, a spokesperson said.

The case was registered against one Mohammad Altaf Dalal, a former assistant store-keeper in Food, Civil Supplies and Public Distribution Department, the ACB spokesperson said.

It was found that the suspect during his service period has raised assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, he said.

The assets mainly include a house at Deva Colony in Janglat Mandi, Anantnag, a concrete structure at Moomin Abad Anantnag being used as a godown and a plot of land in Moomin Abad, Anantnag, the spokesperson said.

The accused was also found in possession of four vehicles, he said.

