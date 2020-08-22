Gurugram, August 22: A portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Gurugram's Sohna Road on Saturday night. The flyover was six-km-long. Two people sustained injuries in the accident. The injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital and are currently undergoing treatment there. Gurugram Bridge Collapse: Portion Of Pataudi Flyover Collapses, Traffic Affected.

Senior officials, including SDM, have rushed to the spot. The police have cordoned off the accident site. Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana Dushyant Chautala in his tweet, said that National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and civil defence team have also reached the spot. Bhiwandi Bridge Collapse: Portion Of Rajiv Gandhi Flyover Collapses Second Time This Year; Traffic Affected.

Tweet by Dushyant Chautala:

Slab of elevated corridor Sohna Road Gurugram collapsed. There have been 2 injuries and both have been admitted and under treatment. NHAI team, SDM and civil defence team are at site. pic.twitter.com/9JTCMaaoEA — Dushyant Chautala (@Dchautala) August 22, 2020

The construction of the bridge was started in 2018 as a part of the Badshahpur elevated highway, reported Hindustan Times. Heavy rains continue to lash Gurugram since past few days. On Thursday, a road also caved in due to incessant showers.

