Srinagar, Jun 1 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday set up a dedicated cell for attending and resolving grievances related to minorities in Kashmir, an official said.

"Reiterating the commitment for resolution of issues pertaining to minorities in the valley, a dedicated cell in the general administration department was set up for attending and resolving grievances related to minorities in Kashmir,” the spokesperson said.

He said the members of the minority community can contact the designated officer on the dedicated e-mail address: jk.minoritycell@gmail.com or register their grievances on phone numbers 0194-2506111 and 0194-2506112 between 10 am and 5.30 pm.

The cell will be headed by additional secretary (administration), general administration department, the spokesperson said.

The new cell is in addition to the existing special cell at LG secretariat, the official said.

