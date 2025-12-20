New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister has held a meeting with Union Minister of Jal Shakti C.R. Patil to discuss key issues related to the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in the Union Territory.

During the meeting on Friday, the Chief Minister raised the issue of early release of pending Central funds to clear work-done claims and to restart several stalled JJM schemes, many of which are at an advanced stage of completion. He emphasised that timely financial support is crucial to ensure the uninterrupted progress of drinking water supply projects in rural J&K.

The Chief Minister assured the Union Minister that the J&K Government will ensure the timely execution of works, close monitoring at all levels, and the achievement of targets set under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Reiterating the government's commitment to the "Har Ghar Jal" initiative, he said the administration remains focused on providing safe and adequate drinking water to every rural household in the Union Territory.

The Chief Minister also sought continued support and cooperation from the Central Government to accelerate implementation and ensure the successful completion of JJM projects.J&K Minister Javed Rana and senior officials attended the meeting.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday demanded an apology from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the recent hijab row, saying that the incident was unacceptable and deserved an apology.

His remarks came after a video surfaced showing Chief Minister Kumar attempting to remove a woman's hijab during a government event in Patna.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said, "Forget that she was a Muslim woman, that she was wearing a hijab; how can it ever be right to lay hands on any woman in this manner, to touch her clothes? What right did he have to touch a woman's clothes? And then to forcibly remove a Muslim woman's hijab like that. The woman doctor has said that she no longer wants to work, so Nitish Kumar should realise his mistake and apologise to the woman doctor."

Meanwhile, Union Minister Giriraj Singh defended Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over a viral video showing him attempting to remove a woman's hijab, saying he did so as a guardian.

Speaking to reporters, Giriraj Singh instead questioned the woman for covering her face while collecting her appointment letter from the Bihar CM.

Earlier, a complaint was lodged at the Kaiserbagh Police Station in Lucknow against Nitish Kumar and Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Sanjay Nishad in connection with the viral hijab video that triggered outrage with political leaders across party lines, condemning Nitish Kumar's actions.

The complaint was submitted by Samajwadi Party leader Sumaiya Rana, accompanied by her lawyers, seeking the registration of an FIR and strict legal action against the two leaders. (ANI)

