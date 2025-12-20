Mumbai, December 20: Is December 20 a bank holiday? People across the country are looking online to know whether December 20, the third Saturday of the month, is a bank holiday or not. They are curious to know if banks are open or closed today (Saturday). Wonder why? That's because the general perception is that banks remain closed for business every Saturday. However, it's important to be aware of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar to plan bank visits and complete pending financial transactions.

According to the RBI's holiday list for December 2025, banks across the country will stay shut for more than 20 days. These holidays include regional festivals and national holidays. The RBI also said that all scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe public holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. So, if you're wondering if Saturday, December 20, which is the third Saturday of the month, is a bank holiday or not and whether banks are open or closed today, then scroll below to know the truth. Bank Holidays in December 2025: From Goa Liberation Day to Christmas, Banks To Remain Closed for 19 Days Next Month; Check Full List of Bank Holiday Dates.

Is December 20 a Bank Holiday? Are Banks Open or Closed Today?

As per the RBI's December bank holiday list, December 20 is not a bank holiday as it falls on the third Saturday of the month. It must be recalled that banks remain closed for business only on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of the month. This means all public and private banks will be open nationwide today, December 20, as it is the third Saturday of the month. In simple terms, physical banking will continue to function as usual on Saturday.

In addition to physical banking, people can also opt for digital banking services such as internet banking, ATMs, UPI, NEFT's among others. However, banks in Gangtok will stay shut for business as the RBI has declared a holiday for the Losoong / Namsoong festival. Hence, the answer to the question "Is December 20 a bank holiday?" is no, it is not a bank holiday, but banks will remain closed in Gangtok for the Losoong / Namsoong festival. Gazetted Holidays 2025 Full Calendar: Check Public and Bank Holiday Dates for Central and Government Office in India.

The next official bank holiday is on December 22 in Gangtok on account of the Losoong / Namsoong festival, followed by the Christmas Eve holiday on December 24 in Aizawl, Kohima, and Shillong.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (RBI Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : Today, December 20 (Saturday), is a bank holiday as it falls on a Saturday. Conclusion : No, December 20 is not a bank holiday as it is the third Saturday of the month. Today, banks will remain open for business across the country except Gangtok where a holiday has been declared. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).