Jammu, Apr 26 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday chaired a high-level meeting with senior doctors to review the preparedness in place in hospitals to handle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic across Jammu and Kashmir.

The LG called upon senior doctors and religious leaders to spread awareness for preventive measures and COVID-appropriate behaviour.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor took a detailed assessment of the preparedness being put in place in the hospitals across the Union Territory to handle the ongoing pandemic, an official spokesman said.

The Lt Governor expressed his gratitude towards all the doctors and frontline health workers for their untiring efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and rendering continuous services day and night for saving the people affected by the deadly virus.

“I am truly grateful for the amazing work you and your team members, health workers are doing. You are an inspiration for all of us. You have served the people of J&K with dedication, courage, and patience. With your support, we will effectively control the spread of coronavirus in the UT,” the Lt Governor told the doctors.

“All necessary measures must be taken to ramp up the availability of beds and medicines for COVID patients”, observed the Lt Governor.

The doctors informed the meeting that hospitals across the UT have enough supply of medical oxygen and availability of beds for providing the patients with the necessary care.

He advised the doctors to appeal to the religious leaders for restricting the entry of people, who are without face mask, in all religious places.

In order to increase the vaccination among the common masses, the Lt Governor asked the doctors to motivate people for getting inoculated.

He also mentioned that out of a total 88 per cent personnel of J&K who were vaccinated the shots, only six per cent were found infected with coronavirus and they too are well now after successfully fighting the virus.

To break the chain of infections, night curfew is in place across all municipalities and urban areas of the UT. Places which attract large crowds like public parks have also been temporarily closed while public gatherings have been restricted and markets asked to remain open at 50 per cent capacity on alternate day-wise basis, observed the Lt Governor.

Sinha assured the medical fraternity that there will be no lacunas from UT administration in providing the necessary support, equipments, additional manpower to the hospitals and doctors.

Director Health Services, Kashmir suggested strict compliance of the SOPs and a ceiling on the number of people permitted to attend gatherings and functions set by the government for lowering the risk of spread of coronavirus.

The principal of GMC, Srinagar informed the Lt Governor that the curfew was effective in curbing the unnecessary movement of people and the same needs to be continued for some time in the future.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)