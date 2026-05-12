India News | JK: Lt-Guv Manoj Sinha Leads Padyatra as Part of 'Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan'

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 12 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday led a padyatra in North Kashmir's Baramulla district as part of the ongoing 'Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan', aimed at curbing drug abuse across the Union Territory.

The march witnessed participation from students, youth, civil society members, and district administration officials, highlighting a collective push against the menace of narcotics.

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Addressing the gathering, the Lieutenant Governor emphasised the importance of community-led efforts in tackling drug abuse and urged young people to stay away from substance use.

He reiterated that the administration is committed to taking strict action against drug traffickers while simultaneously focusing on awareness campaigns and rehabilitation initiatives.

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Officials said the event concluded with participants taking a pledge to work towards building a drug-free society and a padyatra from Govt Degree College Baramulla to Dak Banglow Baramulla.

The padyatra is part of a 100-day intensive campaign launched by the administration to strengthen public outreach and awareness against drug abuse in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said over two lakh outreach programmes have been conducted across Jammu and Kashmir as part of the government's campaign against drug abuse, asserting that strict action will continue against drug peddlers across the Union Territory.

Addressing a mega padyatra in Baramulla, he said, the administration and police have intensified awareness and enforcement measures to tackle the growing menace of narcotics.

He lauded the police for acting against drug peddlers and conducting awareness drives among the public. He said the anti-narcotics campaign would be intensified further and no one involved in the illegal drug trade would be spared. (ANI)

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