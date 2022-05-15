Udhampur (J&K), May 15 (PTI) Union Minister and senior BJP leader Jitendra Singh on Sunday led a motorcycle rally to highlight the various developmental schemes implemented in his home constituency here.

Hundreds of BJP workers, panches, sarpanches and municipal council members joined the rally and vowed to strengthen the party at the grassroots level, a party spokesperson said.

Riding in an open jeep along with other party leaders, including former National Panthers Party leader Swan Singh Rathore, the minister of state in the Prime Minister's Office led the rally from the BJP headquarters at Batte-Balian in Udhampur town to Jhakhani.

Addressing the gathering, Singh said “unprecedented” development has taken place over the last eight years in Jammu and Kashmir in general and in Udhampur district in particular.

“People are witness to the massive development since 2014 which was not seen in the last seven decades,” the minister said.

Singh said Udhampur district got two national river and water rejuvenation projects -- Devika river project and Mansar lake project.

“My parliamentary constituency received the highest allocation of PMGSY grants since 2014 in Jammu and Kashmir. Out of the Rs 4,175 crore of the PMGSY central funds for new projects, about Rs 3,884 crore have been allocated which is nearly two-thirds of the funds for the hilly and inhospitable terrain of Udhampur-Kathua-Doda,” he said.

He said a centrally funded state-of-the-art health and wellness centre is coming up at Mantalai in Udhampur which was "dumped" three decades ago by the then Congress government.

“Udhampur-Kathua-Doda is possibly the only Lok Sabha constituency in the entire country which has received three centrally funded medical colleges in four years, one of which is for Udhampur,” the minister said.

