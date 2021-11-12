Srinagar, Nov 12 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested two more people in connection with its ongoing probe into a terrorism conspiracy case in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The fresh arrests took to 27 the number of people arrested from different parts of Kashmir in connection with the case in the past one month.

Rashid Muzaffar Ganaie and Nasir Mir, both residents of Sopore township of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, were arrested during raids conducted by the NIA in the valley on Friday, a spokesperson of the agency said.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused persons are terror associates/Over Ground Workers of various proscribed terrorist organisations and have been providing logistical and material support to terrorists,” the NIA said.

The NIA registered the case on October 10 with regard to a conspiracy to undertake violent terrorist acts in Jammu and Kashmir and other major cities by cadres of terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and their affiliates such as the Resistance Front (TRF) and the People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF).

The spokesperson said the case relates to conspiracy both physically and in cyberspace for undertaking violent terrorist acts and the agency arrested 27 people in the case till now.

"These terrorists and cadres have effected several terrorist acts including killings of numerous innocent civilians and security personnel, unleashing a reign of terror in the valley of Kashmir, thereby challenging the writ of the state,” the NIA said.

Three days after the registration of the case, the NIA carried out searches at 18 locations in Kashmir Valley and arrested nine terror associates. Four more arrests were made during searches at 11 locations on October 20.

On October 22, eight more terror operatives were arrested during searches at 10 locations, while two arrests each were made in multiple raids on October 29 and 30.

