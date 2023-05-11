Srinagar, May 11 (PTI) The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday filed a charge sheet against five militant associates in a special NIA court here.

The militant associates were booked under sections 7/25 A, 13, 18, 23, and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, a police spokesperson said.

The case pertains to the seizure of a huge cache of arms and ammunition by security forces at a checkpoint on Narbal national highway on November 20 last year from the possession of three terrorist associates, he said.

The spokesperson identified them as Rouf Safeer Dar, and Javaid Ahmed Khanday, both residents of Khanday Mohallah, Pattan, and Mohammad Iqbal Dhobee, a resident of Aram Mohallah, Pattan.

They were transporting the arms and ammunition in a vehicle from Srinagar to Pattan on the instance of a terrorist, Hamza, linked with proscribed terrorist outfit LeT, the spokesperson said.

He said the vehicle, as proceeds of terrorism and on prior approval, was attached for further proceedings.

The case was further investigated which led to the arrest of two more terrorist associates -- Shakir Ahmed Zargar, a resident of Khanday Mohallah, Pattan, and Waris Ramzan Gojre, a resident of Malpora, Pattan, as well as Hamza, the spokesperson said.

The investigation of the case has been closed against the terrorist associates under section 173 of the CrPC and a charge sheet was produced before the NIA Court, Srinagar.

The investigation of the case will continue under section 173(8) of the CrPC in order to effect the arrest of other involved people and determination of details after obtaining expert opinions, the spokesperson added.

