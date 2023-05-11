Gomati, May 11: A principal was arrested for alleged involvement in the gangrape of two girls reported in the Gomati district, police said on Thursday.

Police said that the accused principal was arrested within six hours after the case was reported in this regard.

"An incident of alleged gang rape of two girls has been reported under Gomati district on May 11. Gomati Police arrested the accused within six hours," an official statement said. Tripura: Student Bodies Protests Outside Police Headquarters Against Kidnap and Gang-Rape of College Girl; One Accused Arrested, Three Abconding.

Police further mentioned that Additional Special teams have been formed to nab the remaining accused persons. An investigation is underway in this matter.

