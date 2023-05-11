Raipur, May 11: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is making attempts to implicate him in an alleged liquor scam.

Accusing the central agency as an agent of BJP, CM Baghel alleged that attempts are being made to implicate his name in the scam and this proves the claim that ED is working like an agent of BJP. Moreover, he added that BJP is also considering ED as its subordinate organisation.

"Allegations are being made about selling liquor without paying excise duty so distillers will become criminals or witnesses? No action is taken against them (distillers). There is a nexus between ED and distillers or BJP is protecting these distillers, it needs to be clear," alleged CM Baghel, adding that Anti-Corruption Bureau will take action in this connection.

Action on extortion and corruption cannot be taken under ED, pointed out Baghel and further elaborated that this act is against the spirit of the federal structure. "We are taking advice from a legal expert and soon action will be taken against it," said the CM.

We are very confident from the beginning that the 40 per cent government of BJP is going and Congress will register a landslide victory, CM Baghel, adding that the exit poll has confirmed it.

Notably, the Enforcement Directorate on May 6 arrested Anwar Dhebar, elder brother of Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar, and claimed to unearth a liquor scam to the tune of around Rs 2000 crore. Dhebar was produced before the court from where he was sent to four days ED custody. The court extended the ED custody of Dhebar after he was produced again on May 10 as the custody was ended.

