Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 24 (ANI): Security personnel has deployed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in continuation of the cordon and search operation in the Saniyal area of Hiranagar in the Kathua region of Jammu and Kashmir to track down terrorists following intelligence inputs about their presence.

The joint operation, involving Jammu and Kashmir Police and troops of the Rising Star Corps, was launched late last night in response to the reports.

According to officials, the operation began on the night of March 23 after credible intelligence indicated terrorist activity in the region.

"Based on Intelligence Input regarding presence of terrorists, a Joint Operation has been launched by @JmuKmrPolice & troops of #RisingStar Corps on 23 Mar 25 in general area Saniyal #Hiranagar. Operations in Progress," the Rising Star Corps, Indian Army, stated in a post on X.

The operation follows a firing incident reported in the Hiranagar area of Kathua during an ongoing search by security forces.

"A firing incident was reported in the Hiranagar area of Kathua after a search operation was underway," Jammu and Kashmir Police confirmed.

Security forces remain on high alert as the cordon and search efforts continue, with the UAV assisting in tracking movements in the area. Further details are awaited as the operation progresses.

Meanwhile, The Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered multiple heavy arms, ammunitions, IEDs and Narcotics in a joint intelligence based operation, foiling a 'major terrorist attempt' in the Rajouri and Poonch area of the union territories, the White Knight Corps of the Indian Army said.

Named Operation Nandiyali, the Indian Army shared the visuals of the seized heavy arms in a post on X late night on Sunday.

"On 23 mar 25, Recovery of Heavy Arms , Amn , IEDs and Narcotics was made in An Intelligence Based Joint Search Operation by #Indian Army and #J&K police from #Sangla Top, #Surankote #Poonch; spoiling a major terrorist attempt in Rajouri & Poonch area and disrupting their operational capabilities," read the Army's post.

This comes after the security forces received input about some 'suspicious movement' in the general area of Sangla in Surankot, in the Poonch district.

The joint operation was launched by the Indian Army's Romeo Forces along with the Poonch Police, according to the officials. (ANI)

