Bhubaneswar, March 24: In the recent Odisha Legislative Assembly, Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena confirmed the discovery of extensive gold reserves across multiple districts, positioning the state as a potential gold mining hub. A Geological Survey of India (GSI) study revealed significant deposits in Sundargarh, Nabarangpur, Angul, Koraput, and Keonjhar, with ongoing exploration in other regions. The findings mark a major milestone in Odisha’s mineral sector, paving the way for large-scale commercial extraction.

With vast gold reserves identified, the state is gearing up for its first-ever gold mine auction in Deogarh. The Odisha government, in collaboration with GSI and Odisha Mining Corporation, is intensifying efforts to assess the viability of gold extraction in key locations. Preliminary surveys are underway in Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, and Deogarh’s Jaladihi area, with results expected by 2025. Keonjhar’s Gopur-Gazipur deposits are also under evaluation for future commercialisation. Odisha: Panchayati Raj Day, Traditionally Observed on March 5, Shifted to April 24 for Nationwide Uniformity.

Multiple Gold Reserves Found in Odisha

According to a Times Now report, Odisha’s gold discoveries span multiple locations, including tribal-dominated and economically backward districts. Exploration efforts are intensifying in Mayurbhanj’s Jashipur, Suriaguda, and Suleipat, as well as Deogarh’s Jaladihi, where the GSI is conducting a copper-gold survey. The Keonjhar region, particularly Gopur-Gazipur, is also under assessment for potential mining operations. The government aims to expedite exploration, with technical committees reviewing findings before commercial extraction begins. Heatwave in Odisha: Government Orders Morning Classes in Schools From March 21.

As per an ET Now report, Odisha’s first gold mine auction in Deogarh will be a major turning point for its mineral sector. The state is carefully evaluating mineral viability to attract private investments and ensure sustainable mining practices. Preliminary surveys indicate promising deposits in the Adasa-Rampalli region, where past explorations have already confirmed traces of gold. Authorities are focusing on finalising extraction strategies, with auctions expected to drive significant economic benefits.

Apart from gold, Odisha has also recorded high-grade platinum deposits in Keonjhar, further strengthening its position as a resource-rich state. The discovery of precious metals has sparked interest from investors and mining firms, with several companies reportedly seeking exploration permits. Despite the potential, the government remains cautious, ensuring all regulatory and environmental assessments are met before large-scale operations begin.

