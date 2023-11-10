Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 10 (ANI): Union Joint Secretary, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region and Central Nodal Officer for Jal Shakti Abhiyan (JSA), 'Catch the Rain' (CTR), Angshuman Dey, along with Scientist D, CGWB, Gargee Sharma concluded their two-day visit to district Doda on Thursday.

Jal Shakti Abhiyan is a flagship program of the Government of India focused on ensuring water security and conservation in the country.

Based on the survey, 150 districts in India have been declared water-scarce, and Doda district is one of them. This year, the theme of 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan, Catch the rain' is 'Source Sustainability for Drinking Water'.

During their visit, they inspected the Amrit Sarovar, Water Supply Schemes (WSSs), and Forest Nursery at Jungalwar. They also interacted with the stakeholders and reviewed the District Water Conservation Plan (DWCP).

In a meeting with District Development Commissioner Doda, Harvinder Singh, and other concerned officers, including Superintendent Engineer Jal Shakhti Department Anil Gupta, the Union Joint Secretary impressed upon them to conserve and increase the forest cover for the sustainability of water sources in the district.

He asked the forest officers to survey the exact blank forest area for its afforestation. SE JSD was instructed to upload the water testing reports on the designated portal containing the degree of safety for its consumption.

He asked the JSD to empower Pani Samitis and locals by imparting them basic skills in water management. He exhorted for creating spring/ water source health cards for every source.

Besides, he reviewed the action taken on the last meeting directions and the District Water Conservation Plan (DWCP) and suggested synchronized efforts by all the stakeholders for better water management and conservation.

During the inspection of Amrit Sarovar, they were accompanied by the Superintendent Engineer, Jal Shakti Department, Anil Gupta, and other concerned engineers and officials.

Union Joint Secretary, Scientist D, CGWB and members of Jal Shakti Abhiyan, on the second day of their visit to the district, interacted with the PRI members and took stock of their issues and concerns. They also inspected WSS Barshalla (Dashnan) and WSS Bari.

While interacting with the gathering, the Joint Secretary asked the PRIs to plan GPDP, MGNREGA, and other developmental schemes for the creation of infrastructure required for water conservation and rainwater harvesting in the district. He asked them to understand the need and importance of water conservation and its judicious use, protection of water sources, and rainwater harvesting to ensure safe and sufficient water availability for our future generations.

The JSA program aims to raise awareness about the importance of water conservation, promote water harvesting, and improve infrastructure for water storage and distribution.

Union Joint Secretary also briefed the officers about the upcoming Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, scheduled to be launched in UT of J-K from November 15, 2023, for which he is also the Central Nodal Officer of district Doda. He exhorted the departments to plan a strategy for thorough publicity of their schemes and their 100 per cent saturation across the district.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sankalp Yatra is a unique initiative of the union government to create awareness and ensure Jan Bhagidari in the developmental and welfare schemes, besides saturating all the centrally sponsored schemes.

During the Yatra, key features of 20 schemes including Jal Jeevan Mission, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, PM PRANAM Yojana and Urea Subsidy Scheme will be showcased.

Besides, vans will travel to rural and urban areas, disseminating information through audio-visuals.

One of the major components of this yatra is that it will not only disseminate information but also collect feedback about the schemes.

During the Yatra, people will be able to share their experiences 'Kahaani Meri Zubaani'. Prime Minister's Mann ki Baat will be live telecast through these vans. In addition, a virtual question and answer session will be held with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On-the-spot services such as health camps, aadhaar enrolment, and My Bharat volunteer enrolment would also be facilitated during the Yatra. Besides, Krishi's activities like drone demonstrations and interaction with progressive farmers on soil health cards and natural farming will also be the key objectives of the yatra. (ANI)

