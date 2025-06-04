Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Jun 4 (PTI) The bodies of three labourers, who drowned in a river in Hazaribag district nearly two weeks ago, have been fished out, police said on Wednesday.

The workers, identified as Pramod Sao, Naushad Alam and Umesh Kumar – all residents of Kandaber of Keredari area – slipped into the waters of Khawa river and their bodies were stuck in an abandoned colliery pit around 100 feet deep, a police officer said.

Divers finally managed to fish out the bodies on Tuesday night, 13 days after they drowned, he said.

The bodies have been sent to Sheikh Bhikari Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination, the officer added.

