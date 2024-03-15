Ranchi, Mar 15 (PTI) To conduct free and fair Lok Sabha elections in Jharkhand, DGP Ajay Kumar Singh on Friday held an preparatory meeting at the police headquarters and directed officers to maintain law and order and communal harmony during the polls.

All IGs, range DIGs, SPs and seniors officials attended the meeting.

The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls on Saturday.

In a post on X, the poll panel said a press conference to announce the schedule for the elections and some state assemblies will be held at 3pm.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said the progress of implementation of the 16-pointer parameters issued by the police department was discussed during the meeting.

The parameters include execution of pending warrants, prohibitory actions, activating inter-state check-posts, action against illegal liquor, force movement and movement in Naxal-hit areas.

Regarding preparations in Naxal-hit areas, the DGP highlighted the existence of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for movement in such areas. Officials have been instructed to strictly adhere to the SOP to ensure safety and security.

