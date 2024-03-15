Pune, March 15: Between July and November of last year, an online task fraud scheme cost a 44-year-old Pune’s Pimple Saudagar resident Rs1.1 crore. The victim, who works for a software business in Mumbai, Maharashtra, took out a loan and borrowed money from friends, according to police official Sunil Tambe of the Sangvi police, who spoke with TOI. The victim gave the money to the thieves to recover a larger sum on his ‘investment’. But in the end, he lost everything.

The techie initially got a message on a phone app in July of last year, offering him a part-time job and earning money. He was instructed to register via a website when he applied. Online Fraud in Pune: Cyber Fraudsters Dupe Software Engineer of Rs 24 Lakh on Pretext of Earning Extra Income by Performing Online Tasks; Investigation Underway.

The police claimed that after he completed various online tasks and received some money, he was instructed to make a "recharge," after which he received more money. He attempted to withdraw his money after transferring Rs 16.45 lakh in multiple payments, but was unable to do so. According to the scammers, he had crossed the Rs 15 lakh limit and, in order to receive his full amount back, he would have to send half of it to the site. Cyber Fraud in Pune: Fraudsters Create Counterfeit Website and App Dupes Contractor of Rs 3.25 Crore in Wakad, Investigation Launched.

The scammers persisted in providing justifications for more payments, including his credit score, unpaid income taxes, and outstanding legal bills. At last, in December, the victim submitted a complaint to the Pimpri Chinchwad police cybercrime cell on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. According to the police, a probe has been launched into the matter.

