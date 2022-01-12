Ramgarh, Jan 12 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was trampled to death by elephants in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, police said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Wipro Posts Q3 Net Profit Flat at Rs 2,969 Crore.

The incident occurred in Chatag village under the Dulmi block when Santosh Kumar was attacked by a herd of tuskers on Tuesday night, they said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates 11 Medical Colleges in Tamil Nadu Via Video Conference.

A herd of wild elephants was staying at the Gola block and returned to a nearby forest, while another group of pachyderms is in the Dulmi block of the district, Ramgarh divisional forest officer Ved Prakash Kamboj said.

Several initiatives have been taken to drive them away from the Dulmi block, and residents of adjoining villages have been asked not to come out of their houses at night, the forest official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)