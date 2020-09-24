Ranchi, Sep 24 (PTI) Seven more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Jharkhand, pushing the death toll to 648, while 1,141 fresh cases raised the tally in the state to 75,089, a senior health department official said on Thursday.

Jharkhand currently has 12,882 active cases, while 61,559 have recovered so far.

As many as 21,755 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the official added.

