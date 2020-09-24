Chennai, September 24: One Nation One Card scheme will soon be implemented in Tamil Nadu which will ensure all ration card holders get their entitled quota of subsidised foodgrains. Reports inform that the state government of Tamil Nadu has planned to roll out the One Nation One Card scheme from October 1, 2020. Under the scheme, ration card holders will be able to get the foodgrains at subsidised rates from the Public Distribution Shop (PDS) outlets of their choice anywhere in the state. According to a report by TOI, the state will ensure biometric authentication for all cardholders in the shops for getting their monthly quota of foodgrains. 'One Nation, One Ration Card' Scheme Announced For Migrant Workers by FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

The TOI report further adds that the decision to roll out the scheme was taken at a high-level review meeting of chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami with senior ministers on Wednesday. The report said that during the meeting, officials of finance, cooperation, food and consumer protection departments were present. “The scheme will be implemented from October 1. The decision was taken today,” an official said.

One Nation One Card Scheme: All You Need to Know

The One Nation One Card scheme system will help the ration cardholders anywhere in their state to access their quota of foodgrain through national portability. So far, the One Nation One Ration Card scheme has been taken up in 25 states. Under the scheme, ration card holders will be able to get the foodgrains at subsidised rates from the PDS outlets of their choice anywhere in the state. The states including Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh have joined the ‘Integrated Management of Public Distribution System’ (IM-PDS) so far, the report added. The TOI report adds that Tamil Nadu has 2.09 crore ration cardholders and has allocated Rs 6,500 crore towards food subsidy and Rs 400 crore towards cooperatives for implementing the PDS this fiscal year.

The report further adds that a total of 2.44 lakh households with 6.86 lakh beneficiaries joined PDS in the southern state since April 1. The scheme gained momentum when Tamil Nadu Chief Minister made an announcement on the floor of assembly in March about the cash support of Rs 1,000 each to rice cardholders and free supply of 1kg of tur dal, 1kg of Palmolein oil and 1kg of sugar to each cardholder in April.

