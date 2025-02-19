Chatra (Jharkhand), Feb 19 (PTI) Jharkhand tourism minister Sudivya Kumar on Wednesday inaugurated the three-day Itkhori Mahotsav in Chatra district.

Itkhori holds historical significance and is considered a convergence point for Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain faiths, reflecting the rich cultural and religious diversity of the region.

"The festival is being organised with participation of three major religions of the country—Sanatan, Buddhism and Jainism. I assure the festival will be celebrated in a more grandeur way from next year," Kumar said.

The mahotsav, initiated in 2015, was officially recognised as a state fair in 2016.

Itkhori, acknowledged as a mini temple town, is situated around 150km from state capital Ranchi.

Kumar said his ministry would extend all support to make it a grand festival of the state.

"The importance of the festival will be highlighted across the state. Its publicity should not be restricted to Chatra only, but it should reach all parts of the state," he added.

A series of cultural programmes are lined for the three-day festival.

Several renowned local to national-level artistes would perform in the festival, an official said.

