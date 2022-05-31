Ranchi, May 31 (PTI) Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) senior leader Mahua Maji on Tuesday filed her nomination, accompanied by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who is also the executive president of the ruling party.

Maji's name was announced by Soren on Monday at a press meet.

Also Read | Monsoon in India: 2022 May Witness Fourth Consecutive Year of Normal Southwest Monsoon, Says IMD.

The CM had said that he zeroed in on Maji's name after holding discussions in this regard with Congress president Sonia Gandhi, and his father and JMM supremo Shibu Soren.

The Congress, however, had maintained that there was "a contradiction between what was discussed in Delhi and the decision that was taken by the JMM".

Also Read | Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Special Cell Gets 5-Day Remand of Lawrence Bishnoi in Punjabi Singer Murder Case.

The grand old party and the RJD are the two other constituents of the ruling alliance in Jharkhand.

Soren and a few JMM leaders were seen standing next to Maji as she filed the nomination papers, even Congress leaders remained conspicuous by their absence.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Congress in-charge Avinash Pande held a one-to-one meeting with every party legislator on Tuesday to seek their opinion on the future course of the action in view of Soren's announcement, sources in the party said.

Maji was earlier the chairperson of the Jharkhand State Commission for Women. She had also held the post of president in JMM women's wing.

The JMM leader had in the past unsuccessfully contested elections from the Ranchi Assembly seat twice -- in 2019 and 2014.

The BJP had on Sunday named Aditya Sahu as its nominee for the polls. Sahu too filed his nomination today.

The JMM has 30 MLAs in the 81-member state Assembly, while the Congress has 17 legislators. The main opposition BJP has 26 MLAs in the House.

Elections will be held on June 10 to fill 57 Rajya Sabha seats from 15 states.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)