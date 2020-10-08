Ranchi, October 5: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Thursday released a list of five candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar.

According to the list, from Chakai assembly seat Elizabeth Soren will contest, from Jhajha seat Ajit Kumar, from Katoria seat Anjela Hansda, from Manihari seat Phoolmati Hembrom, and from Dhamdaha seat Ashok Kumar Hansda. Also Read | Ram Vilas Paswan No More: PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Rahul Gandhi and Other Leaders Pay Tribute.

JMM's Tweet

Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be held in three phases--October 28, November 3, and 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

